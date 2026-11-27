The Orioles are racing the clock.

Like the rest of baseball, they are starting a long and stoic roster shutdown looming in just a few days. It’s virtually certain a lockout will begin as December kicks off, bringing an end to any transactions and setting the stage for a long, cold winter where the perpetually rebuilding franchise won’t be able to do anything.

Their last chance to provide any jolt of activity to a fanbase that’s becoming increasingly restless and skeptical of anything proven baseball failure Mike Elias has to offer, is now. This impasse could drag well into the projected start of the regular season and Elias has never been one to work well on deadlines or when the element of time becomes real (he’s been utterly useless in-season, for instance). And the more he can get done now, the better.

The more tangible signs the Orioles can present their fans of any semblance of change – signing Freddy Peralta was a great surprise but it’s not enough to change their overall profile – the better. The more they can give them now, to hold them over for months on end, the better.

There aren’t going to be any Birdland Caravans. No hype. No pomp. No circumstance.

This is it to provide people with any incentive to stuff Orioles tickets or merchandize into any Christmas stockings. This is it, really, to even give Baltimore any tangible sign the franchise has a pulse at all. They’d best seize it, and work overtime to complete a few more imperative tasks for a roster that still needs quite a bit of work.

They have a fanbase searching through Orioles trade rumors and hungry for news. For a few days longer.

The more of these boxes Elias checks before the lockout, the better off they will be:

Everyday Outfielder

Sep 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a double against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This should be two, but after the misguided signing of Luis Robert Jr. this week, we know that’s not happening. Seiya Suzuki’s asking price is steep. Ian Happ might be a little long in the tooth. I still believe Daulton Varsho makes a lot of sense even with Robert signed for a year (85 games, tops, watch).

It would be shocking if the Twins, adding payroll in a meaningful way, deal Byron Buxton. Ditto with the Guardians and Steven Kwan given the pitching signings they made. Elias might have to get really creative here. But if he goes with the hodgepodge collection of outfielders he has now, it will be another disaster.

I’ve also found myself pondering Boston’s Jarren Duran lately and could absolutely see Elias being interested in this athletic left fielder with some thump in his left-handed bat.

Lefthanded Starter

Sep 3, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The run on starting pitching began and the market has been cleaned out. High-end lefties and budget lefties. This has always shaped up to be a trade. The Orioles match up quite well in a potential trade with the Yankees (Ryan Weathers?) and Rays (Shane McClanahan) and Diamondbacks (Eduardo Rodriguez) and Giants (they lack lefties).

This needs to be a serious trade. This rotation needs a legit arm, not a No. 5 starter. Elias clearly wants to weed out his glut of infield bats – mostly swing-and-miss righties – but he’s starting to run out of time to do that before everything shuts down. it better not be Matthew Boyd.

Glove-First Catcher

Sep 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) slides ahead of the tag from Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sounds like there could be action on more bats this weekend on the free-agent market. Jonah Heim and his switch-hitting bat make a lot of sense to us. Several hard-hitting catchers are already off the market. This is a real need for this ballclub.

They don't think Samuel Basallo should be catching more than 80-odd games and they might be right. I believe Carlos Narvaez can bounce back but I would be seeking contingencies.

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