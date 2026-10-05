Padres Notes: Game 3 Starters Announced, Brewers Get to Mason Miller, History Against SD to Win Series
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The San Diego Padres lost Game 2 of the National League Division Series to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3, in brutal walk-off fashion. Game 3 is back at Petco Park on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. PT.
Right-hander Michael King delivered another incredible performance on the mound this postseason with six strikeouts across five innings of work. He allowed one earned run off of three hits, bringing his postseason ERA to 0.75 through 12 total frames.
The Padres carried a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning as Mason Miller struck out a pair on his way to retiring the side on 12 pitches. Miller came back out in the ninth to close out the game, and after walking three batters and recording two outs, allowed a walk-off two-run single on his 40th pitch of the night.
As the Friars now look to Game 3, right-hander Nick Pivetta will take the mound to try to extend the Padres' season. After missing nearly five months this season due to a flexor tendon injury, the Canadian native has a 1.45 ERA over his last four starts.
Opposite Pivetta will be former Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Dustin May (4.70 ERA through 31 starts) in his first postseason start in nearly six years. In 22 innings against the Padres this season, he has 22 strikeouts and a 1.23 ERA.
If the Padres want to come back in this series, history is not on their side. The team leading a best-of-five series 2-0 has gone on to win 89% of the time. With the current format of 2-2-1, teams that have been the home team for the first two games have gone on to win the series 92% of the time.
Regardless of the actual percentages given, manager Craig Stammen knows more than anyone how tall of a task it will be to even up the series at home and head back to Milwaukee for a Game 5.
"It's a big challenge," Stammen said. "They're a great team. You saw how hard they battle us here in Milwaukee. But we like where we are when we play at home. We can defend our home field and then hopefully have a chance to a return trip back to Milwaukee will be real nice this fall."
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Manager Explains Controversial Mason Miller Decision in Heartbreaking NLDS Game 2 Loss
Brewers Stars Have Plan for Facing Padres Flamethrower Mason Miller in NLDS
Padres Scratch Ethan Salas From Lineup Minutes Before NLDS Game 2
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson