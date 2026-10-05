Padres Notes: Game 3 Starters Announced, Brewers Get to Mason Miller, History Against SD to Win Series

The San Diego Padres lost Game 2 of the National League Division Series to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3, in brutal walk-off fashion. Game 3 is back at Petco Park on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Right-hander Michael King delivered another incredible performance on the mound this postseason with six strikeouts across five innings of work. He allowed one earned run off of three hits, bringing his postseason ERA to 0.75 through 12 total frames.

The Padres carried a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning as Mason Miller struck out a pair on his way to retiring the side on 12 pitches. Miller came back out in the ninth to close out the game, and after walking three batters and recording two outs, allowed a walk-off two-run single on his 40th pitch of the night.

As the Friars now look to Game 3, right-hander Nick Pivetta will take the mound to try to extend the Padres' season. After missing nearly five months this season due to a flexor tendon injury, the Canadian native has a 1.45 ERA over his last four starts.

Opposite Pivetta will be former Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Dustin May (4.70 ERA through 31 starts) in his first postseason start in nearly six years. In 22 innings against the Padres this season, he has 22 strikeouts and a 1.23 ERA.

If the Padres want to come back in this series, history is not on their side. The team leading a best-of-five series 2-0 has gone on to win 89% of the time. With the current format of 2-2-1, teams that have been the home team for the first two games have gone on to win the series 92% of the time.

In all best-of-five postseason series, teams with a 2-0 lead have gone on to win the series 83 of 93 times (89%)



Teams that have won the first two games at home in Division Series with the current 2-2-1 format have gone on to win the series 33 of 36 times (92%) https://t.co/MAYoyERlVr — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 4, 2026

Regardless of the actual percentages given, manager Craig Stammen knows more than anyone how tall of a task it will be to even up the series at home and head back to Milwaukee for a Game 5.

"It's a big challenge," Stammen said. "They're a great team. You saw how hard they battle us here in Milwaukee. But we like where we are when we play at home. We can defend our home field and then hopefully have a chance to a return trip back to Milwaukee will be real nice this fall."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Manager Explains Controversial Mason Miller Decision in Heartbreaking NLDS Game 2 Loss

Brewers Stars Have Plan for Facing Padres Flamethrower Mason Miller in NLDS

Padres Scratch Ethan Salas From Lineup Minutes Before NLDS Game 2

Padres Tweets of the Day

Craig Stammen spoke about his decision to stick with Mason Miller and how the Padres can bounce back beginning in Game 3: pic.twitter.com/kmjUzkNea9 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 4, 2026

And I thought yesterday's Padres loss was tough. This one resonated a lot more in the clubhouse. Some initial thoughts from Mason Miller. @FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/f3M9VQ1Ch4 — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 5, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. with a beautiful sliding catch 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Fq2aAZGKya — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2026

Easy to focus on Mason Miller blown save but the Padres offense has wasted plenty of opportunities the first 2 games.

@@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/wFhVS3VzqD — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 5, 2026

Umpires and coaches discussed what happens if a ball were to hit the roof during the ground rules meeting pregame before Game 1



Brewers Third Base Coach Matt Erickson joked, "Haven't seen it here in six years, so it will happen tonight" https://t.co/EsCCnqGXFS pic.twitter.com/3MgISdDyE0 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 4, 2026

Manny Machado makes a barehanded throw to get the out 🎯 pic.twitter.com/d9ze6UPihQ — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2026

“We’ve got the guy on the mound that we need to get back to San Diego with an even record”



Manny Machado spoke with Tom Verducci ahead of Game 2 of the NLDS pic.twitter.com/KcTm3Mwj0r — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 4, 2026

Jake Cronenworth spoke about how the team is handling last night's Game 1 loss, having to face so many tough pitchers in Milwaukee's bullpen and why the Padres have been so good at bouncing back after losses: pic.twitter.com/dWFUvvnhDR — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 4, 2026

Mason Miller got 5 of the 6 needed outs at the end of Game 2, but ultimately, the Brewers walked it off. pic.twitter.com/cEniyIjGii — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 5, 2026

Ty France in the postseason:



2019-2025: 7 hits in 30 AB

2026: 7 hits in 15 AB 🔥



He's carried his success in the regular season right into the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/fjMoBZaWm9 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 4, 2026

Michael King's reaction to coming out of the game today. pic.twitter.com/02Ny8LDZKs — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 4, 2026

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