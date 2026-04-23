Padres Notes: Friars Sign All-Star, AJ Preller Talks $3.9 Billion Sale, Griffin Canning Back Soon

The San Diego Padres lost to the Colorado Rockies, 8-3, on Wednesday evening and fell to 16-8 on the year. The Friars are still tied for the top spot in the National League West division ahead of their rubber match with Colorado on Thursday.

The Padres scored first via an RBI single from Jackson Merrill in the top of the first inning, but Colorado scored the next six runs of the game.

Right-hander Walker Buehler lasted just 2.2 innings as he allowed eight hits, four earned runs and three walks over the course of his rough outing.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, however, there was much better pitching news as San Diego inked a deal with All-Star right-hander Luis Giolito.

Giolito went 10-4 last season as a member of the Boston Red Sox, striking out 121 and walking 56 to go along with a 3.41 ERA over 26 starts.

Giolito is expected to join the Padres by mid-May.

In other news, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller spoke on the reported record-breaking $3.9 billion sale of the team.

"Obviously the teams have gone out and played really well. A lot of groups, it sounds like, were super excited and wanted to own the Padres," Preller said. "So that's always a good thing and, I think, a testament to the fans of San Diego that this has become as big as any baseball market in the game and a crown jewel franchise.

"So it's really cool to be a part of, and hopefully super exciting for everyone with the Padres and the fans of San Diego."

Finally, the Padres received some promising news regarding right-hander Griffin Canning, who is yet to pitch this season in the big leagues. The right-hander tossed a 3.77 ERA across 16 starts as a member of the New York Mets last season, and for a Padres team in desperate need of some more rotational help, this news can't come at a better time.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign Lucas Giolito in Blockbuster Free Agent Move to Bolster Rotation

Padres' AJ Preller Reacts to Reported $3.9 Billion Sale

Padres Could Get Griffin Canning Back Even Sooner Than Expected

Padres Accomplish Insane Feat Not Done in 20 Years vs Rockies

Padres Transfer Pitcher to 60-Day IL to Make Room for Lucas Giolito

Padres Lineup vs Rockies: Miguel Andujar Out, Nick Castellanos Starting

Padres Tweets of the Day

Welcome to San Diego, Lucas!



We have signed right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito to a one-year contract with a mutual option for the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/2fF8lMmYn6 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 22, 2026

Jackson gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/fFtUzoHHCd — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 23, 2026

This is the year of Luis Campusano. pic.twitter.com/A9s73wcKFr — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) April 23, 2026

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