Padres Notes: Ty France Reveals Free Agency Desires, Manny Machado’s Regret, Huge Offseason Decisions
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After a brutal defeat in the National League Division Series, the San Diego Padres heard from impending free agent Ty France. The Downey, CA native had an unexpected career resurgence this season, hitting .295 for a team that, at times, had an inconsistent offense.
“I’ve said it from the beginning. This is where we wanted to be. I love this place. I love this city," France said. "At the end of the day, it’s not entirely up to me. There’s a business side of it. Hopefully we can have those conversations. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”
In other news, superstar Manny Machado spoke on the one regret he has about Game 4's loss, which came in the first inning of the contest. The third baseman almost had a game-tying home run with one out in the eighth inning, but it was narrowly robbed at the outfield wall, in a play reminiscent of the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
“You’re facing the best team in baseball,” Machado said after the game. “One of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball, if not the best. You know, we had opportunities there and we just didn’t come up with the clutch hit. They did, and that’s just how the series turned around.”
Finally, a few major decisions must be made during the offseason as San Diego will now regroup in what is shaping up to be the longest offseason in decades due to an impending lockout. Starting pitching issues were evident this season, and were encapsulated by the overuse of the bullpen this past NLDS.
The Friars used their bullpen the second-most in MLB and the most among the National League with 647.2 innings in the regular season. Their 3.31 ERA was the fifth-lowest in baseball, and the second lowest in the NL, behind none other than the Milwaukee Brewers.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Ty France Addresses Impending Free Agency After Heartbreaking NLDS Loss
Padres' Manny Machado Regrets His Decision in NLDS Game 4 vs Brewers
The Most Important Offseason Decision Facing the Padres After Playoff Elimination
What Craig Stammen Said After Padres Season Ended (And What it Means for This Offseason)
4 Padres Players Who May Have Played Their Final Game With the Team
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson