Padres Notes: Ty France Reveals Free Agency Desires, Manny Machado’s Regret, Huge Offseason Decisions

After a brutal defeat in the National League Division Series, the San Diego Padres heard from impending free agent Ty France. The Downey, CA native had an unexpected career resurgence this season, hitting .295 for a team that, at times, had an inconsistent offense.

“I’ve said it from the beginning. This is where we wanted to be. I love this place. I love this city," France said. "At the end of the day, it’s not entirely up to me. There’s a business side of it. Hopefully we can have those conversations. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

In other news, superstar Manny Machado spoke on the one regret he has about Game 4's loss, which came in the first inning of the contest. The third baseman almost had a game-tying home run with one out in the eighth inning, but it was narrowly robbed at the outfield wall, in a play reminiscent of the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

“You’re facing the best team in baseball,” Machado said after the game. “One of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball, if not the best. You know, we had opportunities there and we just didn’t come up with the clutch hit. They did, and that’s just how the series turned around.”

Finally, a few major decisions must be made during the offseason as San Diego will now regroup in what is shaping up to be the longest offseason in decades due to an impending lockout. Starting pitching issues were evident this season, and were encapsulated by the overuse of the bullpen this past NLDS.

The Friars used their bullpen the second-most in MLB and the most among the National League with 647.2 innings in the regular season. Their 3.31 ERA was the fifth-lowest in baseball, and the second lowest in the NL, behind none other than the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Ty France Addresses Impending Free Agency After Heartbreaking NLDS Loss

Padres' Manny Machado Regrets His Decision in NLDS Game 4 vs Brewers

The Most Important Offseason Decision Facing the Padres After Playoff Elimination

What Craig Stammen Said After Padres Season Ended (And What it Means for This Offseason)

4 Padres Players Who May Have Played Their Final Game With the Team

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres have tons of decisions to make this offseason with a handful of key free agents and a few major options👀👀



Here's the biggest decisions facing this club after their NLDS exit⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1aDmfhY6DT — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 8, 2026

Thank you, Faithful 💛 pic.twitter.com/jwBvf3Wjzm — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 8, 2026

YES/NO: Should the Padres target Randy Arozarena this offseason 🤔⁉️ pic.twitter.com/3vywLq1Xxu — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 8, 2026

Mason Miller reflected on the culture inside the Padres clubhouse before they headed to their offseason.@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/olafI12Kao — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 8, 2026

Fernando Tatis and Joe Musgrove stayed on the field 2 hours after the Padres were eliminated, just hitting balls and taking it all in…



Let the kids play. pic.twitter.com/D9HVUMUzgq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 8, 2026

Man! Heart breaks for Manny watching this, you can tell how bad Manny wants to bring a championship to SD & how that rubs off on his teammates! Guy always plays his best baseball on the biggest stage🫡 pic.twitter.com/pSAsHG4pk4 — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHoz35) October 8, 2026

Padre fans,



What was your favorite moment of the season? pic.twitter.com/ugLNu5txyI — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 8, 2026

Ideal Padres offseason imo:



Resign ~ King Morejon France Pivetta (maybe Buehler Hart & Yuki)



Walk ~ Ray Mize Adam Laureano Hays Rengifo Wandy Giolito Canning



Targets ~ L. Severino G. Torres S. Suzuki R. Arozarena J. Romero T. Sato H. Itoh — MerrillMadness (@JMerrillMadness) October 9, 2026

I miss you already :( pic.twitter.com/fNuHPCTKls — Grisham Lover (@FinestCitySD) October 9, 2026

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