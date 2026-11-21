The San Diego Padres non-tendered a pair of pitchers on Friday — one from the Triple-A level and one who many had seen as a potential rotational piece. It is no secret how much starting pitching help the Padres need this offseason, so the move perhaps indicates that the next steps to addressing the rotation won't come internally.

In other news, the Friars signed a pair of 23-year-old infielders to minor league deals. The infield is another area that should have some turnaround come 2027, but the move looks to strengthen a Padres farm system that has been far from the top-ranked in baseball the past few seasons.

Finally, the Padres signed slugging first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets to a three-year extension worth $11 million. The ultra team-friendly deal locks down a slugger at a key position, and does so while still leaving plenty of money to spend over the course of the offseason.

Sheets had a breakout season in 2025, smashing 19 home runs and hitting .252 over his 145 games. This past season, his batting average took a bit of dive at .212, but he still slugged 17 long balls before the year's end despite a lingering foot injury that slowed him down.

His foot injury is not expected to require surgery this offseason, which is great news for Sheets being ready for the start of the season.

“I don’t think surgery is going to be something that he’s going to choose to do,” manager Craig Stammen said earlier this offseason. “He could go either way. He could rest it or he could have surgery. I think he’s choosing the other option, [rest]. I feel like he’ll be able to make a full recovery either way and be ready for spring training.”

Another piece of the Padres offseason equation has been solved, but this should be far from the last active day for the Padres in the transaction logs, even though a looming MLB lockout will lead to a temporary transaction freeze.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Cut Ties With 2 Pitchers in Major Roster Announcement

Padres Sign Two 23-Year-Old Infielders in Free Agency

Padres, Gavin Sheets Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension in Team-Friendly Move

Padres' 31-Year-Old Veteran Named Top Trade Candidate by Insider

Padres Tweets of the Day

Can he talk his Sheets again? pic.twitter.com/D97TCkkgcg — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 21, 2026

Top Plays of 2026: No. 78



Mason Miller extends his scoreless innings streak to 34.2, setting a new Padres record! pic.twitter.com/AscROIEtHs — MLB (@MLB) November 20, 2026

⭐️ BARGAIN ⭐️

" HOLY SHEETS " pic.twitter.com/x25TtcKu5R — SD☆The Next Wave (@TheNextWave2020) November 21, 2026

The Padres’ new owners finally made a big splash... just 120 miles north. 😭 @MartyCaswell questions the reported $750M LA Sparks purchase while Padres fans await a major signing and asks, “You’re all in on what? On LA?” pic.twitter.com/kVXenK99dU — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) November 20, 2026

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/gAZpXLrQDX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 21, 2026

Elliot Lascelles: future Top 100 prospect? 🤔



The Padres No. 3 prospect had the most impressive debut for any high school draftee, hitting .321/.406/.429 in 15 games with Low-A Lake Elsinore.



Check out more NL prospects who could crack the list: https://t.co/aBnbJGgvlF pic.twitter.com/w5WE4Joy96 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 21, 2026

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