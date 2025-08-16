Pirates Unveil New Leadoff Hitter vs. Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new leadoff hitter as they face the Chicago Cubs for the second time this weekend at Wrigley Field.
Jared Triolo will leadoff for the Pirates for the first time this season, and play shortstop for the sixth straight game. Triolo is the 13th different leadoff hitter for the Pirates this season, which marks the most for any MLB team in 2025.
The Cubs will have left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga, who has excelled against the Pirates, with a 2-0 record in three starts and no runs allowed over 19 innings pitched.
Pittsburgh will take over left-handed batters in first baseman Spencer Horwitz and outfielder Jack Suwinski, who both hit poorly against left-handed pitchers.
Liover Peguero will take over at first base for Horwitz and Alexander Canario comes in at center field for Suwinski. They both did the same back in the series opener vs the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 11, when they faced left-handed pitcher José Quintana.
Nick Gonzales stays at second base and fourth in the lineup and Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues on at third base, rounding out the Pirates infield.
Tommy Pham returns at left field for Ronny Simon and will bat second and Bryan Reynolds continues on in right field and third in the lineup for the Pirates, completing the infield.
Joey Bart takes over from Henry Davis at catcher and bats sixth, while Andrew McCutchen stays on at designated hitter and bats fifth.
Burrows gave up four earned runs in the third inning vs. the Cincinnati Reds in the series finale at PNC Park on Aug. 10, finishing with five innings pitched and six strikeouts in a no-decision in the 14-8 defeat in his latest outing.
He made his first start against the Cubs, where he allowed one earned run over 5.1 innings pitched and posted a career-high eight strikeouts in a no-decision.
Burrows has given up 10 earned runs over his two starts in August, allowing six runs to come across in the 8-1 defeat to the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on Aug. 5.
He has a 1-4 record in 15 appearances and 14 starts in 2025, with a 4.66 ERA over 67.2 innings pitched, 69 strikeouts to 25 walks, a .234 opposing batting average and a 1.26 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Chicago Cubs
SS Jared Triolo
LF Tommy Pham
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Andrew McCutchen
C Joey Bart
1B Liover Peguero
CF Alexander Canario
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
