Pirates Named Best Landing Spot for Top Free Agent

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates can still improve their roster this offseason with another big move, even after a strong winter so far.

The Pirates signed free agent Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal on Jan. 8. This marked their first multi-year free agent deal in more than nine years and also adds a great left-handed bat.

Pittsburgh also added second baseman Brandon Lowe , who hit 31 home runs in 2025 in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 19, another top lefty hitter to dominate at PNC Park.

Even with these additions and a few others, the Pirates would benefit from adding another top bat this offseason.

Pirates Named Best Landing Spot for Eugenio Suárez

Hot Stove, a talk show on MLB Network, looked at a few remaining free agents and where they should land for 2026.

Adnan Virk spoke on third baseman Eugenio Suárez and that he thinks the Pirates would be the best place for him to land.

Virk doesn't have high expectations that it will happen, but wants to see more moves made by Pittsburgh.

"I wanna say Pirates," Virk said. "The Pirates need to make some moves. I want to see the Pirates go and sign Eugenio Suárez. I know it's not going to happen. It's wishful thinking. I'm going Pirates."

What the Pirates Would Get in Eugenio Suárez

Suárez would serve as a massive boost for the Pirates, with only five other players having more home runs than him since 2018.

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) singles in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

He has never hit less than 21 home runs in a season in his career, where he played more than 100 games, which is more than any Pirates player had this season, with center fielder Oneil Cruz leading with 20 home runs.

Season (Games) Home Runs 2016 (159) 21 2017 (156) 26 2018 (143) 34 2019 (159) 49 2021 (145) 31 2022 (140) 31 2023 (162) 22 2024 (158) 30 2025 (159) 49

The Pirates struggled massively from the plate this past season, especially with a lack of power, posting the worst OPS (.655) and slugging percentage (.350) in all of baseball.

They also haven't had a strong hitting third baseman, moving on from Gold Glove Award winner Ke'Bryan Hayes ahead of the trade deadline, sending him to the Cincinnati Reds on July 30.

Hayes, who was in the middle of an eight-year, $70 million contract with the Pirates, finished this season with the lowest slugging percentage (.306) and the second-lowest OPS (.596), plus the 14th-lowest on-base percentage (.290) and 24th-lowest batting average (.235).

There is a big trade off between having Hayes, who just won his second Gold Glove Award, and Suárez, who ranked towards the bottom of defensive third basemen, with -4 runs prevented and -6 outs above average (OAA).

Pittsburgh needs hitting more than defense and only one hitter in franchise history has hit more than 49 home runs in a season, which was Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner, with 54 home runs in 1949 and 51 home runs in 1947.

Will the Pirates Sign Suárez?

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates have interest in Suárez and that they have "kept tabs" on him, but wasn't confident they will sign him.

Spotrac puts the market value of Suárez at two years, $29.9 million, or about $15 million per season. Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has him at two years, $45 million, $22.5 million per season, while Jim Bowden of The Athletic has Suárez at three years, $72 million, or $24 million per year.

The Pirates will likely have to overpay for his services, either with more money per year (AAV) or a longer contract, or likely both.

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Suárez turns 35 years old in July and will likely want at least a three-year deal, something the Pirates could do, but concerns of his eventual decline could cause them to look elsewhere.

The Pirates would benefit massively from his bat, but they still will want to make additions in a left-handed starting pitcher and a closer. If contract demands go too high, they'll probably pivot to the trade market or a much cheaper third baseman in free agency.

One new interesting development is the Chicago Cubs reportedly signing free agent third baseman Alex Bregman for a five-year, $175 million contract.

Suárez will now have a bigger market, which the Pirates will have to contend with if they want to sign him.

