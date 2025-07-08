Pirates' Konnor Griffin Receives Early MLB Promotion Prediction
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin is having an incredible first season in the minor leagues, and might not stay there long given his recent performances.
The Pirates took Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
Griffin starred with Single-A Bradenton, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
He ranked among the best hitters in the Florida State League in early June, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
The Pirates promoted Griffin to Greensboro on June 10, and he has performed incredibly well so far in his first month with the team.
He had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played in at High-A, showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Griffin earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
He has slashed .322/.421/.522 for an OPS of .943 in 23 games at Greensboro, with 29 hits in 90 at-bats, six doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, 12 walks to 22 strikeouts and 14 stolen bases on 18 attempts.
His performances earned him a spot in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game, putting him amongst the best prospects in baseball.
He also rose in recent prospect re-rankings, with Baseball America making him their No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline placing him at No. 13.
Griffin turned 19 years old in April and while many might think he still needs much more time developing his game, one MLB analyst thinks he's on a quick track to the Pirates.
Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com wrote in his recent mailbox that he sees Griffin making his way to Double-A Altoona by the end of the season and potentially, Pittsburgh in a year's time.
"The way he's been hitting in Greensboro, the 2025 Futures Game could push his way to Double-A Altoona before the year is over," Mayo wrote. "Even if he starts back there in 2026, would it shock anyone for him to force the Pirates' hand and hit his way to Pittsburgh?"
"Sure, the organization typically is a little more conservative in advancing players, but it already went outside its comfort zone by sending him to Bradenton at the start of the year, and Griffin feels like an outlier. I think we see Griffin playing shortstop in PNC Park in July or August of next year."
