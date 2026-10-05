Every Major Contract Decision Facing Pirates This Offseason

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates face a big list of contract decisions to make this offseason.

The Pirates will have a couple of free agents to consider and 10 arbitration-eligible players this offseason, all of which will be important for the front office to get right.

It was a much better season for the Pirates in 2026, clinching their first winning season since 2018 with an 82-80 record, but they still finished six games off the National League Wild Card.

The Pirates are looking to end their postseason drought, and the way they approach these decisions will be crucial to their effort.

Brandon Lowe Becomes Free Agent

The Pirates have just two free agents this offseason: second baseman Brandon Lowe and left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto.

Soto had a solid season, but Lowe was a game-changer for the Pirates in so many ways and his future is one they will hope to secure.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe has the support of his fellow Pirates teammates , who continuously advocated for his return, noting his play on the field and off the field as a leader in the clubhouse and in the community, as the Pirates' Roberto Clemente Award recipient.

The Pirates' front office, general manager Ben Cherington and manager Don Kelly, both spoke highly about Lowe before the end of the season and said they would want him back.

Lowe enters free agency for the first time in his career, and at 31, he has the best chance to make the most money in his MLB career.

The Pirates' largest free agent signing for a position player was Ryan O'Hearn , two years and $29 million, which came last offseason.

Pittsburgh must go much higher and around three to four years for Lowe, if they hope to re-sign him for 2027 and beyond.

Two Big Arbitration Choices

The Pirates face some huge decisions when it comes to their arbitration-eligible players , with eight of them for the first time.

Starting pitcher Paul Skenes is up for his first year of arbitration and is projected to make $7.2 million for 2027, almost beating the record Dallas Kuechel set, $7.25 million in 2016.

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skenes could make more, depending on how the Pirates handle arbitration, but it's a much bigger salary commitment next season.

His struggles in 2026 may have had some effect on him, definitely breaking that record, but the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2025 National League Cy Young will earn a solid salary.

Oneil Cruz is projected to earn $6.3 million for his second year of arbitration, which the Pirates will come close to that figure, compensating their star center fielder after a strong 2026, despite a fractured left hand that kept him out for more than two months.

Cruz was on track for 34 home runs and 53 stolen bases before his injury, and still finished with 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases, so competing for NL MVP in 2027 shouldn't be too surprising.

The Rest of Arbitration + Gregory Soto

The Pirates have eight other players up for arbitration, which includes right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez for his second year.

Pittsburgh's seven other first-year arbitration players include right-handed pitchers Jared Jones and Carmen Mlodzinski, catchers Henry Davis and Endy Rodríguez , plus infielders Jared Triolo, Spencer Horwitz and Nick Gonzales.

Sep 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates should re-sign most, if not all, of these players, but there may be some arbitration hearings before it comes to a close.

Soto is the other Pirates'free agent, and he did have a solid season in 2026 as the experienced veteran southpaw.

The Pirates paid him a $7.75 million salary last season, but it's likely he tests free agency and signs elsewhere.

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