Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Kumar Rocker

The Texas Rangers' first-round pick for 2022 got his start in the organization as part of the Arizona Fall League

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 8: P Kumar Rocker, Arizona Fall League

Statistics for 2022: Rocker did not pitch in the Rangers minor league system during the 2022 regular season. He pitched with Tri-City in the Frontier League, an independent minor league. He went 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in five starts. He pitched 20 innings, gave up 11 hits, four runs (three earned), two home runs and four walks. He struck out 32 and had a .750 WHIP. Rocker was the Rangers’ first-round pick in July.

Season Transactions: Selected in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft on July 17.

Season Summary: Rocker was a surprise first-round pick by the Rangers. Rocker was the New York Mets’ first-round pick in 2021, but he went unsigned after the Mets were uncertain about his medicals. He later had an arm surgery that was characterized as minor by his agent Scott Boras. That left Rocker to train for any professional opportunity he could get, which is when the Tri-City opportunity came up.

What’s next: Rocker was one of nine Rangers selected for the Arizona Fall League, a showcase of many of the top prospects in pro baseball. The Rangers also intend to have him participate in fall instructional league. Rocker is probably talented enough and advanced enough to start next season at Double-A Frisco, which is where his Vanderbilt teammate Jack Leiter started after he was the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2021.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

