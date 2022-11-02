Skip to main content

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Owen White

Owen White was drafted out of high school, had Tommy John surgery and is now rocketing through the Rangers organization.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 4: P Owen White, Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A)

Statistics for 2022: White went 9-2 with a 3.59 ERA in 15 appearances (14 starts). He threw 80 1/3 innings, giving up 70 hits, 33 runs (32 earned), eight home runs and 23 walks. He struck out 104. Batters hit .233 against him and he had a 1.16 WHIP.

Season Transactions: White started the season with the High Class-A Hickory Crawdads. On June 23 he was promoted to Frisco. He spent July 26-Sept. 22 on the injury list and returned to help the RoughRiders win the Texas League title.

Season Summary: White looks like he’s on a rocket ship right now. He went 6-2 at High Class-A Hickory to start the season. He left the Rangers little choice but to call him up in late June. He promptly won the Texas League Pitcher of the Week award in his first start and finished the regular season 3-0 with a 2.49 ERA in four starts. He ended the regular season with six straight strikeouts for the RoughRiders. Everything he did in Hickory translated to Frisco, even though he missed nearly two months with an injury. But with his talent, you want to avoid a major injury.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Win Game 3 of World Series

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

By Matthew Postins
Jun 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jose Leclerc

The former closer returned to the Texas Rangers from Tommy John surgery in midseason and ended up with a solid season.

By Matthew Postins
Justin Foscue
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Justin Foscue

Justin Foscue is the highest-ranked infielder in the Rangers system that hasn't made his way to Arlington yet.

By Matthew Postins

Path Through the Organization: The Rangers drafted him out of high school in 2018 and paid $1.5 million to sign the second-round pick. He played three different sports in high school and was good enough as a quarterback to draw college interest. Less than a year after the draft he was under the knife, having Tommy John surgery, like several other Rangers prospects. Then, after finally getting healthy, he broke his hand in his 2021 professional debut after slamming it to the ground after making an error. You certainly love the intensity, but it did slow his development down, but only slightly. He ended the season at Low Class-A Down East with three straight double-digit strikeout games, and then went to the Arizona Fall League and came away with pitcher of the year honors.

What’s next: How White pitches in spring training will determine if he starts next season at Frisco or Triple-A Round Rock. But he’s one of the many pieces in this deep and talented minor-league system, the one that new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy spoke about. If White continues to pitch like he has the past two seasons, he won’t be a prospect much longer.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems | No. 22: Emiliano Teodo | No. 21: Jonathan Ornelas | No. 20: Gleider Figuereo | No. 19: Thomas Saggese | No. 18: Maximo Acosta | No. 17: Mitch Bratt | No. 16: Ricky Vanasco | No. 15: Yeison Morrobel | No. 14: Tekoah Roby | No. 13: Antoine Kelly | No. 12: Anthony Gutierrez | No. 11: Aaron Zavala | No. 10 Cole Winn | No. 9: Dustin Harris | No. 8: Kumar Rocker | No. 7: Luisangel Acuna | No. 6: Brock Porter | No. 5: Justin Foscue

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Owen White

Owen White was drafted out of high school, had Tommy John surgery and is now rocketing through the Rangers organization.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 4: P Owen White, Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A)

Statistics for 2022: White went 9-2 with a 3.59 ERA in 15 appearances (14 starts). He threw 80 1/3 innings, giving up 70 hits, 33 runs (32 earned), eight home runs and 23 walks. He struck out 104. Batters hit .233 against him and he had a 1.16 WHIP.

Season Transactions: White started the season with the High Class-A Hickory Crawdads. On June 23 he was promoted to Frisco. He spent July 26-Sept. 22 on the injury list and returned to help the RoughRiders win the Texas League title.

Season Summary: White looks like he’s on a rocket ship right now. He went 6-2 at High Class-A Hickory to start the season. He left the Rangers little choice but to call him up in late June. He promptly won the Texas League Pitcher of the Week award in his first start and finished the regular season 3-0 with a 2.49 ERA in four starts. He ended the regular season with six straight strikeouts for the RoughRiders. Everything he did in Hickory translated to Frisco, even though he missed nearly two months with an injury. But with his talent, you want to avoid a major injury.

Path Through the Organization: The Rangers drafted him out of high school in 2018 and paid $1.5 million to sign the second-round pick. He played three different sports in high school and was good enough as a quarterback to draw college interest. Less than a year after the draft he was under the knife, having Tommy John surgery, like several other Rangers prospects. Then, after finally getting healthy, he broke his hand in his 2021 professional debut after slamming it to the ground after making an error. You certainly love the intensity, but it did slow his development down, but only slightly. He ended the season at Low Class-A Down East with three straight double-digit strikeout games, and then went to the Arizona Fall League and came away with pitcher of the year honors.

What’s next: How White pitches in spring training will determine if he starts next season at Frisco or Triple-A Round Rock. But he’s one of the many pieces in this deep and talented minor-league system, the one that new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy spoke about. If White continues to pitch like he has the past two seasons, he won’t be a prospect much longer.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems | No. 22: Emiliano Teodo | No. 21: Jonathan Ornelas | No. 20: Gleider Figuereo | No. 19: Thomas Saggese | No. 18: Maximo Acosta | No. 17: Mitch Bratt | No. 16: Ricky Vanasco | No. 15: Yeison Morrobel | No. 14: Tekoah Roby | No. 13: Antoine Kelly | No. 12: Anthony Gutierrez | No. 11: Aaron Zavala | No. 10 Cole Winn | No. 9: Dustin Harris | No. 8: Kumar Rocker | No. 7: Luisangel Acuna | No. 6: Brock Porter | No. 5: Justin Foscue

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Win Game 3 of World Series

By Matthew Postins
Jun 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jose Leclerc

By Matthew Postins
Justin Foscue
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Justin Foscue

By Matthew Postins
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) jog off the field after the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers in Running to Sign Aaron Judge From Yankees

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Making 'Hard Push' for Giants Starter

By Matthew Postins
Jun 23, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin (59) pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Brett Martin

By Matthew Postins
Orchard Lake St. Mary's pitcher Brock Porter throws against Forest Hills Northern Friday, June 17, 2022, during the MHSAA D1 semifinal at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. Orchard Lake St. Mary's won 9-0. Porter threw a no-hitter. Dsc 9200 Syndication Lansing State Journal
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Brock Porter

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Jayce Easley Rangers' Top AFL Hitter

By Matthew Postins