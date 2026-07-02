Rangers Select Ben Peoples’ Contract as Part of Multiple Transactions

ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers wasted no time putting Ben Peoples in a position to make his Major League debut.

The reliever — who was acquired in a trade earlier this week from the Chicago White Sox — had his contract selected by the Rangers before Thursday’s game with the Detroit Tigers, one of several moves the organization made before the game.

The Rangers optioned pitcher Winston Santos to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Peoples, who was also moved to the 40-man roster. The Rangers had two open spots on the 40-man so no player needed to be designated for assignment.

Texas also transferred the rehab assignment of left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock as he prepares for his third rehab assignment.

Plus, the Rangers announced that three players that they designated for assignment in the past few days — outfielder Jarred Kelenic, pitcher Joe Ross and pitcher Chris Paddack — all cleared waivers, refused their minor league assignments and opted to become free agents.

Will Ben Peoples Debut on Thursday?

Chicago White Sox pitcher Ben Peoples. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not a guarantee that Peoples will see the field tonight. Santos was called up last Wednesday in Miami and didn’t pitch for a week before the Rangers gave him a shot to pitch on Wednesday. Texas plans to continue to build Santos up as a starter at Round Rock.

The right-handed Peoples has pitched well at Triple-A Charlotte this season, his second as a reliever after being built up as a starter for his professional career. Batters were hitting .156 against him, with right-handers batting just .103 against him. He was seventh in the International League with a 2.39 ERA and he pitched in 29 games, tied for seventh in the league.

Santos, one of the Rangers' top prospects, threw on Wednesday in the finale in Cleveland. Santos finished his two innings with two hits, two earned runs, a walk and a strikeout, leaving him with an ERA of 9.00. He also gave up a home run and threw two wild pitches.

Paddack was signed to a Major League deal on Monday and pitched four innings for the Rangers in a bulk relief role that night. But, Texas designative him for assignment the next day. There was some hope he might take a minor league assignment, but has the service time to refuse it and has pitched for three teams this season.