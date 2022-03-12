Skip to main content

Jack Leiter's Scoreless Outing an 'Exciting' First Step As a Ranger

Jack Leiter made his first professional appearance in Friday's minor league spring training game against the Kansas City Royals.

While the Texas Rangers front office added two pitchers to the 2022 roster on Friday, one of their future cornerstones made his first professional appearance on the mound.

Jack Leiter, ranked as the club's top prospect by both MLB.com and Baseball America, pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in the Rangers' 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals, the first game of the minor league spring training schedule. The Vanderbilt product threw around 30 pitches and only allowed one hit and struck out two batters. Leiter also walked one and hit another and had his second inning rolled.

Overall, it was a solid debut for the second overall pick of the 2021 draft—especially for it being his first game since Game One of the College World Series in June.

“It was awesome to get out here again and face another team,” Leiter told reporters after the game. “I think kind of everyone was, with it being the first game of Spring Training, a little jumpy, but super excited. And I think at times that played against me today. It happens. I try not to put too much weight in it, but as a competitive guy, you obviously look back at your outing and see the numerous places you could have done better, and kind of just move on from it.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Brandon Workman (44) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Report: Rangers Agree To Minor League Deal With Brandon Workman

The Texas Rangers added some bullpen help, bringing in a veteran reliever on a minor league deal.

By Chris Halicke13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent starting pitchers.

By Chris Halicke16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Sep 28, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) throws out a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Report: Rangers Agree To Terms With Martín Pérez

The Texas Rangers are underway with their post-lockout attack plan, reuniting with a familiar face to add pitching depth.

By Chris Halicke19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Leiter said he didn't quite have the feel he wanted during the game as he wants to land more offspeed pitches. While it's his No. 1 pitch, Leiter is trying to not be so "fastball dominant" and wants to balance his pitch usage.

"I missed a couple sliders and I was trying to correct that while I was out there," Leiter said of Friday's outing. "It wasn't exactly happening. It is what it is."

Leiter has spent the past six weeks in Arizona and has a few more left until the minor league season begins. But Friday was just a small first step in getting ready for his first professional season.

“I’m really just trying to pump the brakes a little bit because I do feel good," Leiter said. "But like today, rolling innings and stuff, it doesn't feel like full compete mode. I’m slowly getting there. This was really cool to be able to get out here in the stadium and compete against another lineup.”

Regarding where Leiter could begin his season, a final decision has yet to be made. The last possible indication came from a Feb. 23 call with the media where Rangers general manager Chris Young said Double-A Frisco was not out of the question. However, that is not yet a guarantee.

Make sure to like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Jun 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Brandon Workman (44) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Rangers Agree To Minor League Deal With Brandon Workman

By Chris Halicke13 hours ago
Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Around MLB

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

By Chris Halicke16 hours ago
Sep 28, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) throws out a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Rangers Agree To Terms With Martín Pérez

By Chris Halicke19 hours ago
Jon Daniels / Chris Young
News

How The Rangers' Plans For Roster Additions Have 'Evolved' Over The Lockout

By Chris Halicke19 hours ago
Texas Rangers Spring Training
News

Rangers Spring Training Officially Underway in Arizona

By Chris Halicke23 hours ago
Jon Daniels / Chris Young
News

What's Next For The Rangers Now That The Lockout is Over?

By Chris HalickeMar 10, 2022
Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the fans and the ballpark and the players during the playing of US and Canadian national anthems before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
News

Play Ball! MLB Lockout Ends as MLBPA Votes 'Yes' to New CBA

By Chris HalickeMar 10, 2022
Rob Manfred / Tony Clark
News

Reports: MLB, MLBPA Reach Agreement on International Draft

By Chris HalickeMar 10, 2022