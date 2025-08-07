Rays Get Massive Contributions in 5-4 Win Over Angels

TBR - Christopher Morel Solo HR (8)



📏 Distance: 424 ft

💨 EV: 110.5 mph

📐 LA: 26°

⚾️ 91.4 mph cutter (LAA - RHP Ryan Zeferjahn)

🏟️ Would be out in 30/30 MLB parks



TBR (5) @ LAA (4)

