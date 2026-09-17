Cedric Mullins Rightfully Named the Rays’ Nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award

Tampa Bay Rays’ outfielder Cedric Mullins was named the Rays’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

This prestigious award is presented to "the player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

One nominee is selected for each of the 30 MLB teams, with each of those players being nominated for a league-wide award that will be announced during the World Series.

Mullins was honored before Rays’ game against the Athletics on Tuesday at Tropicana Field. He was asked about being selected as Tampa Bay’s nominee for this award.

Cedric Mullins is deserving of Roberto Clemente Award nomination

Sep 15, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) receives the Roberto Clemente nomination before a game against the Athletics at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it's really cool,” Mullins said. “I have, over the course of the seasons, been chipping away at just helping others. Along this path, my journey, it's kind of been the case for me -- someone along the way has chipped into where I'm at today -- and I just always want to give back and give it forward.”

This recognition is well deserved for Mullins, whose efforts to give back and get involved in the community date back to his days with the Baltimore Orioles.

Upon joining the Rays, Mullins continued those efforts and found multiple ways to get involved with the new community he’s been a part of this year.

To name a few of the campaigns and organizations he’s currently involved in, Mullins is donating $150 to Burg Baseball Inc. for each stolen base he records. Burg Baseball is a youth baseball league located in St. Petersburg, with a goal of removing financial barriers for underserved youth players.

OF Cedric Mullins is #Rays nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, presented to "the player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

Mullins will be honored Tuesday. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 14, 2026

“Baseball can be a very expensive sport, and I want to be able to create opportunities for kids to not only enjoy the game but to be able to participate in it,” he said. “You never know how far that can go.”

For each of his hits this season, Mullins is donating $50 to an organization called Water Mission, which is a global nonprofit organization that ensures safe water solutions in less developed countries.

Each of these organizations is projected to receive a total of $20,000 in donations during the 2026 season.

“I just feel like personally, whatever journey you're on, there's always going to be assistance along the way, whether it's known or unknown,” Mullins said. “Just to be a part of someone else's journey, whether they know it's just a little asset to them or not, it always feels good.”

Congratulations on your Roberto Clemente Award nomination, Ced! #RobertoClementeDay pic.twitter.com/C3WGQWjdsG — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 15, 2026

Additionally, Mullins shows his support for children who are facing serious illnesses. As an athlete with Crohn’s disease himself, Mullins has chosen to direct the $7,500 grant that he received from MLB, which can go to any cause of his choice, to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Central & Northeastern Florida Chapter. This organization seeks to find a cure for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and improve the quality of life for people who have the disease.

Mullins, who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2020, shared the importance of showing his support and helping this community.

“I just thought it was important to give back, especially to younger kids who are pursuing baseball as well who think that Crohn’s is a stopping point for them,” he said.

Mullins is serving as an inspiration for many and has done so for several years. He is showing others who have Crohn’s disease that it doesn’t have to prevent them from achieving their goals, and he also supports other nonprofits related to baseball and other causes. He received the recognition he deserves by being selected as Tampa Bay’s nominee for this award.