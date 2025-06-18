Rays Righty Taj Bradley, Facing Orioles, Looks To Bounce Back From Brutal Stretch
TAMPA, Fla. — The last five weeks on the mound have proved to be anything but ideal for Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Taj Bradley.
In his last seven games, the 24-year-old is 1-3 with a 4.26 ERA. He also has walked 15 batters during the stretch, drawing concern from Rays manager Kevin Cash.
“We've got to eliminate walks. I know it’s easier said than done,” Cash said ahead of Tuesday night’s Game 2 matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. “Taj’s stuff has been good. And you know, we’re going to make errors, but we can eliminate walks, and that’s just not him.”
With a chance to get back on track in his 15th start of the season on Wednesday night, Bradley is confidently preparing to face Baltimore’s batters, who rank eighth in the American League in slugging percentage.
“I still think they’re still a good lineup going into this part of the season, too,” Bradley said in the Rays’ clubhouse on Tuesday. “They’re still aggressive.”
A dominant Monday night outing from Tampa Bay’s Ryan Pepiot – only one run and four hits given up, with 11 strikeouts, over eight innings – is serving as inspiration for Bradley ahead of Wednesday.
“I mean with Snyde’s, not at all,” Bradley said. “I mean he gives you so much confidence, he just puts the grip in your hand and says, ‘Throw it.’”
