After Tarik Skubal signed a monster contract with the New York Mets on Sunday evening, the free agent market has picked up its speed. Freddy Peralta, Trevor Rogers, and Teruaki Sato have all agreed to terms in the past 18 hours, and Kaima Taira just became the most recent name to join that list.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday afternoon that Taira and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $80 million deal that includes a $5 million signing bonus.

"Breaking: Kaima Taira to the Jays. $80 million/5 years . Opt out after year 3," Heyman wrote.

The new-look Blue Jays rotation, and the emergence of Toronto as a large-market force, are especially threatening in the AL East. The division is always a dogfight, and with all five of the division's teams considered contenders, the Boston Red Sox will need to do more to bolster their team.

Taira is coming over from the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan, where he led the league with a 1.36 ERA across 146 innings. It's unclear which specific teams were interested in him, but there was interest from around the league.

MLB.com's Ian Brown even told Red Sox fans to "keep an eye" on the young star, when asked who the Red Sox could target on the pitching front in a Reddit AMA.

But the Red Sox division-rival Blue Jays swooped in, snagging one of the most talented arms on the market, and giving the Red Sox some bad news.

The Red Sox Should Be Worried

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Taira's market moved quickly, and although there was never any real smoke between the pitcher and Boston, it's still a major miss for president of baseball operations Craig Breslow. The Red Sox are facing a lack of pitching depth, and Taira would have fit Boston's needs perfectly. He has a similar release point to budding star Payton Tolle, and fits the description of the types of pitchers Breslow loves to target.

Plus, he wasn't all that expensive. It never seemed feasible that owner John Henry would shell out for Skubal, or even Peralta or Rogers, all of whose contracts carry an annual average value of over $24 million. But Taira's deal has an AAV of just $16 million, $3 million less than The Athletic's Keith Law projected.

Looking past the finances, it's a bad sign that Taira signed with the division-rival Blue Jays. The Blue Jays were underwhelming this past season, but have remained competitive with the top free agents this offseason, and should be better in 2027.

Toronto's pitching staff is now one of the best in the game, featuring Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, Trey Yesavage and now one of the best free agent arms.

Breslow pumped the brakes on any more large moves, but with Toronto and the Baltimore Orioles making efforts to get better in the last 18 hours, he may need to start making some calls.