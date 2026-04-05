Red Sox Suddenly Lose 6'7" Prospect to Hamstring Injury

The Boston Red Sox got some bad news down in the minors about an intriguing pitching prospect.

It was a tough week for the Red Sox from a pitching injury perspective. Boston placed Johan Oviedo on the Injured List in the big leagues as he deals with a right elbow strain. As of writing, it's unclear how much time Oviedo will miss. He is expected to consult with Dr. Meister, who performed his past Tommy John surgery, to see what the next steps are for him.

That's not all, though. Andrew Parker of Baseball Now reported that 6'7'' pitching prospect Blake Wehunt is expected to miss about two to three weeks with a hamstring injury after suddenly having to leave a contest earlier in the week in the first inning.

"Red Sox pitching prospect Blake Wehunt was pulled in the 1st inning of his start yesterday with Portland with a hamstring injury, I'm told," Parker wrote. "The initial hope is it will be a 2-3 week absence."

The Red Sox prospect is dealing with an injury

May 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove sit in the dug out before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Wehunt is a towering prospect with a fastball that approaches triple digits. He's currently down with Double-A Portland, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him move up to Triple-A and maybe even down the line in the majors, potentially out of the bullpen. But, he's dealing with the hamstring injury right now that is stalling his momentum. In 2025, Wehunt logged a 5.68 ERA down in Double-A in 17 total appearances, including 16 starts. In 2024, he had a 3.88 ERA in 22 starts while bouncing around Boston's farm system and making it up to Double-A.

Boston selected Wehunt in the ninth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft out of Kennesaw State University. He has the upside to make an impact. The intangibles are there. Again, he's 6'7'' with a big-time fastball and a "potentially above-average" sweeper, per SoxProspects.com.

It's unfortunate any time you hear about anyone's injuries, whether that's in the majors or minors. For Wehunt, it's a big year. It's his fourth year in the Red Sox's farm system. Now, the rotation is stacked and there isn't really a pathway to innings for him there, barring a few different injuries. But, the bullpen could be another story.

Down the stretch, anything could happen. There was a time when Payton Tolle and Kyle Harrison were in Boston's bullpen last year. Wehunt has the size and stuff to think he could do something like that too, but that's thinking too far ahead. First and foremost, he needs to heal up and then get back on track.