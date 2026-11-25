The Boston Red Sox have made two moves this offseason that move the needle. The first was signing former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jake Bauers to a deal in free agency. The second was acquiring backup catcher Nick Fortes from the Tampa Bay Rays and moving on from Connor Wong.

Heading into the offseason, it was known that Boston needed power and it was discussed endlessly. On top of this, the idea of adding a right-handed starting pitcher has been the second-most discussed topic around the team, especially with both Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo gone. The Red Sox tried to add another backup catcher ahead of the trade deadline, along with Adley Rutschman, but things didn't work out. This offseason, catcher wasn't really talked about much, outside of the idea of an extension for Rutschman. Still, the Red Sox struck and it was a good move, especially because other catchers have come off the board already, with the latest being Tyler Stephenson signing with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday on a $30 million deal.

Fortes is a good player. He's a six-year big league veteran who has played in at least 97 games over the last four years. Plus, he's a career .231 hitter and is solid defensively. Boston really didn't give up much to get Fortes, but he's a clear upgrade over Wong. The timing of the deal was good too. We've already seen a handful of catchers come off the market. If Boston hadn't acted as quickly as it did, it would've been much more difficult to bolster the backup catcher spot.

Boston Made A Great Move

Oct 11, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Nick Fortes (40) in preparation against the Cleveland Guardians for the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston beat out the Baltimore Orioles to land Fortes. If the Red Sox's luck wasn't as good, there wouldn't be many options out there to help. The free agent market has moved very quickly because of the fact that a lockout is looming across baseball.

On Tuesday, Stephenson agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal to stick with the Reds, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Stephenson is better than Fortes, but that price tag is high for the 30-year-old. Ryan Jeffers was a player linked to Boston, but he accepted the qualifying offer to stick with the Minnesota Twins. Right now, the other options out there behind the plate are players like Kyle Higashioka, Carson Kelly, Austin Hedges and Gary Sanchez, among a few others. Arguably, Fortes is a better option than all four.

But the price of catching has been higher than expected so far this offseason, especially with Jeffers. The fact that Boston got a capable backup in Fortes who can step in at a moment's notice if an injury were to pop up in exchange for just a lottery ticket 17-year-old pitching prospect in Angel Roa is a great move by the Red Sox. It may not have been a blockbuster, but Boston made a very good move that will have a positive impact on the 2027 season.