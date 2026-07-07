Red Sox Phenom Anthony Eyanson Has 'Star' Written All Over Him

While there has been a lot of negativity around the Boston Red Sox this season due to their struggles across the first few months of the season, things are starting to shift.

Boston has finally started to stack up wins and it has six more games before the All-Star break. The Red Sox are 8-2 over their last 10 games and will begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday before kicking off a three-game series against the New York Mets before the break.

The big league club has started to give fans something to believe in over the last few weeks. That's positive. If you're a Red Sox fan, there's more to be excited about down in the minors right now. No. 1 overall prospect Franklin Arias has torn the cover off the ball all season. At some point, he should be promoted to Triple-A and eventually given a shot in the majors. But he's not the only one. Injuries have piled up on the pitching front all season with the latest being Ranger Suárez. Fortunately, Boston has another young hurler on a meteoric rise right now, like Payton Tolle and Connelly Early last year.

The Red Sox Have Another Young Pitching Phenom

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (24) meets with the press after the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is, of course, No. 2 overall prospect Anthony Eyanson. The 21-year-old righty was a third-round pick in 2025, but he didn't make his professional debut until this season, and what a campaign it has been. He started five games for High-A Greenville and had a 0.44 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched before the Red Sox promoted him to Double-A. So far with Double-A Portland, he has made eight appearances and has a 1.78 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

Overall, he has a 1.29 ERA this season in 55 2/3 innings pitched to go along with a 71-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has firmly put himself in the discussion to be fast-tracked. His closest comparison is Tolle. Tolle made his professional debut in 2025 after being selected in 2024. It's important to note that Eyanson has actually been better than Tolle was last year.

In High-A, Tolle had a 3.62 ERA in 11 appearances last season. Eyanson had a 0.44 ERA in five appearances this year. Last year, Tolle had a 1.67 ERA in six appearances in Double-A. This year, Eyanson has a 1.78 ERA in eight appearances in Double-A. It took Tolle 17 appearances in High-A and Double-A before he landed in Triple-A. Right now, Eyanson has made 13 total appearances this season. If he follows a similar trend as Tolle last year, that means we could be a few weeks away from seeing him get a promotion, which he should.

Regardless, it's pretty clear that Eyanson has the tools to be a star. This year, Tolle has made 13 starts in the majors and has a 3.39 ERA. He had a sub-3.00 ERA before his most recent start, which was a brutal 6-run effort against the Washington Nationals. It's difficult to fully project how a guy will adjust to various levels, but if you look at how Tolle did last year in High-A and Double-A versus how Eyanson has pitched at High-A and Double-A this year, Eyanson has been better.

He has the tools to be a star and if he can follow a similar growth trend as Tolle, that would mean that he could be a star on the sooner side. Boston is dealing with injuries left and right. But if you're a fan of the Red Sox, know that the club has another homegrown starter working his way up towards the majors.