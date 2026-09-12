Red Sox's Curtis Mead Watch Expected to Linger for Boston

Things are up in the air with the Boston Red Sox and summer trade addition Curtis Mead with just 14 games left to go in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season.

Mead last played in a game on July 27. That actually was his very first game in a Boston uniform. Unfortunately for him and the team, Mead suffered a fractured wrist in the contest after being hit by a pitch by Jack Perkins of the Athletics. Mead has been out ever since and it has been up in the air whether he will be ready to roll again before the 2026 season comes to an end. He spoke to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com and it's still unclear if he'll end up being available this season.

“It’s definitely stressful,” Mead said to Cotillo. “A couple weeks ago, when I came out of the cast, I couldn’t help but look at the calendar and I started to think, ‘If I’m not hitting by this point, then it might have been harder to get back by the end of the regular season.’ But just trying to take it one day at a time and hoping the guys keep winning to give me the best chance to get back in whatever capacity that may be. It has been challenging for it not to be going faster than it is. ...

Mead continued

Don't Expect A Big Change Soon

Jul 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead (45) acknowledges the dugout after hitting a two RBI double during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I’m hopeful that when I do start hitting, it’s pretty pain-free and I’m able to accelerate it quicker than standard. I’m not totally sure what it looks like right now, but we’ve been putting together a plan and seeing what it looks like.”

As of writing, the Red Sox have just 14 games left. If you're a Red Sox fan hoping for a last-second boost, you're going to have to keep waiting. Mead has been spotted throwing, but not hitting just yet.

Curtis Mead is throwing/catching on the Fenway grass prior to tonight's game 👀 pic.twitter.com/b1SPwf93hN — NESN (@NESN) September 8, 2026

At the end of July, reports surfaced indicating that Mead's injury would require a tentative 6-8 week recovery. That was on July 29. We just surpassed the six-week mark. That would've been earlier in the week. We haven't quite hit the seven-week mark.

That will be on Sep. 16. We're in the window in which we could realistically see progress, but the injury isn't the only variable at this point. After such a long layoff, Mead is going to need time to build up offensively while facing live pitching. That in itself likely would take a few weeks.

Based on the fact that Mead hasn't even started swinging yet, the timing is getting a bit tight to fully recover and also do a hitting progression all before the regular season comes to a close. Nick Sogard has done an excellent job filling in in the infield with others injured. At this point, he should still be considered Boston's best bet with the playoffs approaching.