Red Sox's One Free Agent Target Who Makes Too Much Sense

The Boston Red Sox don't need to reinvent the wheel this offseason if they want to go out and contend in 2027.

Boston's close and doesn't need to go out and make any crazy moves, thanks in large part to the club's additions ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. Right now, the Red Sox's biggest need is more power in the middle of the order. That has been the case for a while, but Boston is in a better place than it was at this point last year, if the club can get healthy ahead of the 2027 campaign. Outside of a power bat, the Red Sox's biggest needs arguably are another high-end lefty reliever and potentially a right-handed starter. In the rotation, it depends on what happens with Sonny Gray. But the Red Sox also do have other righty options, like Brayan Bello and Tanner Houck.

In the bullpen, Boston has some serious talent, including Aroldis Chapman and Erik Miller. This winter, they should target veteran reliever AJ Minter to add to the mix.

The Red Sox Should Target AJ Minter

Sep 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher A.J. Minter (33) throws during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter is a 10-year veteran with a 3.15 career ERA in 445 total appearances. In 2026, Minter logged a 2.56 ERA across 48 total outings with the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins. In 2025, he had a 1.64 ERA in 13 appearances with New York. In 2024, he had a 2.62 ERA in 39 appearances with the Atlanta Braves. Minter will be among the better left-handed options available when the market opens this winter.

Outside of Chapman and Miller, Boston had guys like Jovani Moran, Alec Gamboa, Raymond Burgos and Tyler Samaniego in 2026. Minter would be a better option than any of these four. Again, this is a 10-year veteran with success in the regular season — as well as in the playoffs. Minter has pitched in 20 playoff games in his professional career so far and has a 2.88 ERA to show for it. Imagine a bullpen with him, Chapman and Miller from the left side and Garrett Whitlock, Tyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten, Greg Weissert and someone like Bello or Johan Oviedo? It would be hard for another club to top a bullpen like that.

The lack of power has been a topic looming over the Red Sox. That is obvious. A lefty reliever is another need that hasn't been talked about a lot, but Minter could solve it.