If you had said that pitching would be a deficiency for the Boston Red Sox this offseason, you would have gotten some odd glances and some harsh Twitter replies. It doesn't make sense on paper. A former Cy Young runner-up, two budding stars, and an established starter with an immaculate play-off record. Throw in two starters returning from injury and a home-grown starter battling inconsistency, and it seems like Boston is set on the pitching front.

But Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford have missed significat time, Brayan Bello is a mystery, and Craig Breslow just shipped off Johan Oviedo, cutting further into the Red Sox already-weak depth.

Now, it's easy to understand why Boston is in the hunt for more pitching. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that the Red Sox should target back-end pitching, and pitched a few pitchers as options. One of them was Hiromi Itoh, a Japanese righty with a lethal arsenal.

"Itoh, 29, is not as dominant a starter as some other Japanese free agents pitchers in recent years, but he still has a strong track record in Nippon Professional Baseball, including winning the 2025 Sawamura Award, Japan’s equivalent of the Cy Young," McCaffrey wrote.

She went on to add that Itoh would be a great complement to the Red Sox's lefty-heavy rotation.

The Red Sox Should Reach Out

Aug 7, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Japan pitcher Hiromi Itoh (16) celebrates after retiring the USA in the 7th inning in the baseball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Like McCaffrey reported, Itoh hasn't been the most dominant pitcher as of late, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have good stuff. His strength doesn't lie in velocity, rather in a deep arsenal.

He finished with a 3.18 ERA in 26 starts last year, one season removed from winning the Sawamura Award, the Japanese Cy Young-equivelant. His pitch mix lends itself to a low 4.6 percent walk rate, but also limits how effective he can be on swing-and-miss stuff.

Regardless of his velocity, he's still an especially effective pitcher, and one the Red Sox should be in on. They have a track record of success with Japanese pitchers, see Koji Uehara and Daisuke Matsuzaka, and Itoh would be a great fit for their rotation.

All four of Boston's top arms are lefties, and having a righty complement in the back-end of the rotation makes a ton of sense. The fit is great, and the money wouldn't be extraordinarily high. MLB Trade Rumors projects Itoh to earn $20 million over two years, an affordable contract for a pitcher of his caliber.

Itoh must sign a Major League Baseball contract by December 1st, so if Boston's interested, it better act fast.