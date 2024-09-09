Cincinnati Reds Infielder Jonathan India has become ELITE in this Statistic
The Cincinnati Reds have had a disappointing 2024 season, but they've had some impressive performances. Some have been far into the positive side of things, and some have been impressive in their ugliness.
For a Monday, let’s stay on the positive side of things.
Jonathan India has had a bounce back season. We have seen him be more productive at the plate and in the field. Probably the most impressive improvement in his game has been his plate discipline.
India has an elite chase rate. At 18.9% there are only four hitters in all MLB who have a better chase rate than he does. It’s almost as if some of the legendary plate discipline from Joey Votto rubbed off on India. He has not been this judicious with his swings in his entire career.
I mean, when you’re in the conversation with Juan Soto for a statistic, you’re doing something extremely well. India's patience at the plate has helped him post a .244/.348/.390 slash line with 14 home runs and 53 RBI in 134 games.
