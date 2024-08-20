Inside The Reds

Elly De La Cruz's Speed is a Weapon the Cincinnati Reds Must Game Plan Around

The Reds need to maximize every chance De La Cruz gets on base

Jeff Carr

Aug 19, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts as he takes the field for the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts as he takes the field for the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports / Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds' best weapon is the speed of Elly De La Cruz. It's time for the Reds to strategize around that.

De La Cruz got on base after drawing a walk on Monday night and got set for an attempted steal. If he was successful, it would be his 60th of the season. Instead, Tyler Stephenson swung at the very first pitch and grounded into a double play.

You may say hindsight is 20/20 on this and dismiss this idea, but hear me out. The Reds should institute a plan to take pitches and allow De La Cruz time to steal the next base.

If the base in front of De La Cruz is open, the batter should take pitches until there is one strike on him. This should allow De La Cruz enough time to get the rhythm of the pitcher’s mechanics down and time his jump just right for a steal.

De La Cruz has changed the game before by getting a single, stealing second and third base, and then scoring on a sac fly. He can do that and essentially score a run all by himself. Why not open the door for him to get there?

No batter on this team is more of a threat to score than De La Cruz is on the bases. Would he have stolen second before Stephenson hit the ground ball that turned into the double play? Maybe the infield alignment allows that ball to go through as they must be in a different alignment with De La Cruz on second base.

The game changes with De La Cruz on base. The Reds need to maximize every single opportunity they get with him out there.

