Elly De La Cruz's Speed is a Weapon the Cincinnati Reds Must Game Plan Around
The Cincinnati Reds' best weapon is the speed of Elly De La Cruz. It's time for the Reds to strategize around that.
De La Cruz got on base after drawing a walk on Monday night and got set for an attempted steal. If he was successful, it would be his 60th of the season. Instead, Tyler Stephenson swung at the very first pitch and grounded into a double play.
You may say hindsight is 20/20 on this and dismiss this idea, but hear me out. The Reds should institute a plan to take pitches and allow De La Cruz time to steal the next base.
If the base in front of De La Cruz is open, the batter should take pitches until there is one strike on him. This should allow De La Cruz enough time to get the rhythm of the pitcher’s mechanics down and time his jump just right for a steal.
De La Cruz has changed the game before by getting a single, stealing second and third base, and then scoring on a sac fly. He can do that and essentially score a run all by himself. Why not open the door for him to get there?
No batter on this team is more of a threat to score than De La Cruz is on the bases. Would he have stolen second before Stephenson hit the ground ball that turned into the double play? Maybe the infield alignment allows that ball to go through as they must be in a different alignment with De La Cruz on second base.
The game changes with De La Cruz on base. The Reds need to maximize every single opportunity they get with him out there.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast