Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Host Oakland Athletics for Three-Game Series
The Cincinnati Reds (63-68) will host the Oakland Athletics (56-75) in a three-game series starting on Tuesday night.
Cincinnati comes into the contest 3-7 in their last 10 games and in fourth place in the National League Central.
The Athletics are 5-5 over their last 10 games and in fourth place in the American League West.
On offense, the Reds are led by Elly De La Cruz with an OPS of .838, 59 extra-base hits and 61 stolen bases.
Oakland is led on offense by Brent Rooker with an OPS of .931 and 54 extra-base hits.
The Reds will again go with a "bullpen game" on Tuesday with the news that Nick Lodolo was placed on the injured list. Jakob Junis will make his first start as a Red.
The Athletics will turn to Mitch Spence to start on Tuesday. The right-hander is 7-9 with a 4.67 ERA. In his last start, he pitched seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits in a 4-2 loss against the Rays. He struck out 10.
First pitch in game one of the series between the Reds and the Athletics will be at 6:40 ET.
News and Notes
- Tyler Stephenson has a 10-game hitting streak.
- The Reds are 15-20 against AL Teams and 4-5 against the AL West.
- The Reds are 27-15 in series openers and 13-8 in series openers at home.
