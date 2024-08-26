Inside The Reds

Here's Why the Cincinnati Reds Should Sign Jason Heyward

This would give the Reds' outfield a boost!

Jeff Carr

Aug 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Jason Heyward (23) hits a three-run home run in the eighth inning as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) watches at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Jason Heyward (23) hits a three-run home run in the eighth inning as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) watches at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds should try to sign former All-Star outfielder Jason Heyward. The Dodgers released the veteran on Monday after he cleared waivers.

The Reds just played Santiago Espinal in right field. The Reds outfield production has been abysmal this season. They have also lacked a veteran presence in their locker room.

Heyward checks all of these boxes. He's a former All-Star. He's won five Gold Glove Awards.

He isn’t the elite outfielder he used to be. His statistics will not just completely floor you. He does have an OPS+ of 91, compared to Will Benson’s 80. This would afford time for Benson to sit and learn from a great player.

Plus, we’d be able to stop seeing infielders thrust into outfield duty. Heyward makes a lot of sense for the Reds.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury

Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement

Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment

Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On

Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List

Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A

Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings 

Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule

Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing

Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse 

Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season

Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run

Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network

Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway

Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis