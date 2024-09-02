Postgame Takeaways: Reds Beat Astros 5-3 in Game One of the Series
The Cincinnati Reds (66-73) beat the Houston Astros (75-63) 5-3 on Monday afternoon.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Team Effort on the Mound
During the past two weeks, Cincinnati's pitching staff has been asked to do a lot of things they aren't used to doing. On Monday, Julian Aguiar took the mound of just three days of rest. The right-hander pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on two hits.
Sam Moll followed Aguiar and tossed 1 1/3 scoreless frames.
Carson Spiers came on in relief of Moll and gave the Reds 2 1/3 innings of one-run baseball. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth.
Emilio Pagan followed, throwing 2 1/3 innings and allowed just one hit. Justin Wilson came on to get the last out in the ninth and record his second save of the season.
Reds Get to Verlander
Justin Verlander walked the first three batters he faced in the first inning. TJ Friedl followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Reds an early lead. Ty France would follow with an RBI single to make it a 2-0 Reds' lead.
After the Astros tied the game at two, Santiago Espinal hit a bloop single down the right field line that scored Jake Fraley and France to give the Reds a 4-2 advantage. Amed Rosario followed with an RBI single of his own.
Up Next
The Reds have an off day on Tuesday before resuming the series with the Astros on Wednesday at 6:40 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 48-10 when scoring five runs or more.
- The Reds are 41-16 when allowing three runs or less.
- It was just the 10th win this season where they did not hit a home run. (10-39)
