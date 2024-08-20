Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Break Three-Game Skid, Beat Blue Jays 6-3
The Cincinnati Reds (61-64) beat the Toronto Blue Jays (58-67) 6-3 on Monday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Aguiar Solid in Debut
Julian Aguiar made his Major League debut on Monday night after Hunter Greene was placed on the injured list this weekned.
The 23-year-old gave up a solo home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first inning, but settled down to pitch four quality innings, giving up just two runs on four hits.
Some Offense....Finally!
After scoring just three runs all series long against the Royals, the Reds offense scored six runs on nine hits against the Jays.
After Santiago Espinal doubled to lead off the third inning and moved over to third base after a balk, Elly De La Cruz drove him home on a sacrifice fly to tie the game.
With the Reds trailing 2-1 in the fourth, TJ Friedl pulled a ball into the right field seats for his tenth home run of the year.
In the sixth, Spencer Steer doubled home Tyler Stephenson to give the Reds a 3-2 advantage. Ty France followed with a two-run double before Jake Fraley doubled home France to give the Reds a 6-2 lead.
Friedl had three of the Reds' nine hits.
Bullpen Shut the Door
After Aguiar gave the Reds four solid innings, the bullpen pitched five strong innings behind him to secure the victory.
Tony Santillan threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Sam Moll added a scoreless inning in relief. Buck Farmer pitched 2/3 of an inning, including getting Guerrero Jr. to ground out in a crucial spot with two runners on.
Justin Wilson pitched a perfect eighth inning.
Alexis Diaz gave up a solo home run in the ninth, but was able to shut the door.
Up Next
The Reds and Blue Jays will face off in game two of the series on Tuesday at 7:07 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 53-5 when leading after six innings.
- The Reds are 27-14 in series openers and 14-6 in series openers on the road.
- The Reds are 44-8 when scoring five runs or more.
