Cincinnati Reds Could Land Former All-Star in Low Risk Trade

The Cincinnati Reds continue to look for ways to improve their offense, and on Sunday, it was reported that they're one of two teams engaged in trade talks for 2023 All-Star, Luis Robert Jr., according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Robert has struggled since his All-Star season in 2023, slashing .223/.288/.372 with 28 home runs and 56 stolen bases.

However, the 28-year-old still brings real impact with his glove and his speed. Defensively, Robert Jr. has elite range, ranking in the 93rd percentile in Outs Above Average. On the bases, his sprint speed is 29.0 ft/sec, ranking him in the 90th percentile in all of Major League Baseball.

On Monday night, The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer hinted at what it could cost to trade for the former All-Star.

"The White Sox have sought young players and near-ready prospects in trade talks, and the Reds have a deep reserve of young pitchers with at least some big-league experience, such as Chase Petty, right-hander Julian Agauir, and lefty Brandon Williamson," Wittenmyer wrote.

If that is all it would take to land a player with Robert Jr.'s upside, it should be an absolute no-brainer for the Reds. With Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene in the prime of their careers, the Reds should be willing to take risks to win now. With their strong rotation, an impact bat could go a long way in making this team dangerous in 2026.

You can read The Enquirer's full article here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



