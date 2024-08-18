Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Swept at Home, Fall to Royals 8-1
The Cincinnati Reds (60-64) were swept by the Kansas City Royals (58-67) and fell 8-1 on Sunday afternoon.
After winning four straight games, the Reds have lost three straight.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Singer Shuts Down Reds' Offense
The Reds offense came into the game scoring just two runs on the series. They continued to struggle on Sunday. Royals' starting pitcher Brady Singer tossed six shutout innings while striking out six.
The Reds had seven hits, three of which came by Santiago Espinal.
They had a key opportunity in the seventh when Jonathan India walked with the bases loaded and only one out. However, Elly De La Cruz struck out on a questionable call and Spencer Steer struck out swinging.
Abbott's Struggles Continue
With Hunter Greene now on the injured list and Nick Lodolo struggling, the Reds needed a big game from Andrew Abbott. However, the left-hander's struggles continued on Sunday, pitching five innings and giving up four runs on six hits.
He has given up 22 runs in his last six starts for the Reds.
The Royals scored four insurance runs off Casey Legumina in his two innings of work.
Up Next
The Reds will travel to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in a three-game series starting at 7:07 ET.
News and Notes
- Luke Maile is 0 for his last 22 at the plate.
- The Reds were outscored 28-3 in the series.
- It was the sixth time this season the Reds were swept.
- The Reds are 8-34 when they don't hit a home run.
