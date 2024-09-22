Postgame Takeaways: Paul Skenes Dominates, Reds Lose to Pirates 2-0 in Hunter Greene's Return
The Cincinnati Reds (76-81) fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-83) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Greene Looked Good in Return
Hunter Greene made his first start since August 13th against the Cardinals and he looked good. After allowing a first-inning home run to Oneil Cruz, Greene settled in to throw three innings, allowing one run on two hits. He walked a batter and struck out four.
Greene was on a pitch count and threw 45 pitches in the game.
The Pirates' second run would come on a home run off of Fernando Cruz in the fifth inning.
Skenes Shuts Down Reds Offense
Paul Skenes started for the Pirates and dominated the Reds' offense. He allowed just two hits and did not allow a run over five innings of work. He struck out nine.
Skenes lowered his ERA to 1.99 on the season.
The Reds had just three hits all game long.
Up Next
The Reds are off on Monday before heading to Cleveland on Tuesday for a two-game series.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 25-37 in day games.
- The Reds are 23-26 against the National League Central.
- The Reds are 13-45 when they don't hit a home run.
