Postgame Takeaways: Paul Skenes Dominates, Reds Lose to Pirates 2-0 in Hunter Greene's Return

The Reds dropped the series finale.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds (76-81) fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-83) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Greene Looked Good in Return

Hunter Greene made his first start since August 13th against the Cardinals and he looked good. After allowing a first-inning home run to Oneil Cruz, Greene settled in to throw three innings, allowing one run on two hits. He walked a batter and struck out four.

Greene was on a pitch count and threw 45 pitches in the game.

The Pirates' second run would come on a home run off of Fernando Cruz in the fifth inning.

Skenes Shuts Down Reds Offense

Paul Skenes started for the Pirates and dominated the Reds' offense. He allowed just two hits and did not allow a run over five innings of work. He struck out nine.

Skenes lowered his ERA to 1.99 on the season.

The Reds had just three hits all game long.

Up Next

The Reds are off on Monday before heading to Cleveland on Tuesday for a two-game series.

News and Notes

  • The Reds are 25-37 in day games.
  • The Reds are 23-26 against the National League Central.
  • The Reds are 13-45 when they don't hit a home run.

Published
