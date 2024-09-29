Postgame Takeaways: Reds Beat Cubs 3-0 in Season Finale
The Cincinnati Reds ( 77-85) beat the Chicago Cubs (83-79) 3-0 in the season finale on Sunday afternoon.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Greene Finishes Strong
In his second start since coming back from injury, Hunter Greene finished the season strong. The right-hander threw four scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out four. Greene finished the season with a 2.75 ERA over 150 1/3 innings.
It was Greene's best season of his career.
Big 10th Inning for the Offense
The top of the 10th inning started with Noelvi Marte getting picked off at second base. After that, Luke Maile singled, Jonathan India walked, and Elly De La Cruz ripped a two-run double down the right field line to give the Reds a two-run lead and their first run since Wednesday.
Tyler Stephenson singled home De La Cruz to give the Reds a 3-0 lead.
Bullpen Shuts the Door
After Greene tossed four scoreless innings, Fernando Cruz, Brent Suter, Ian Gibaut, Tony Santillan, and Buck Farmer combined to pitch six scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Farmer picked up his first save of the season.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz led the league in stolen bases for the regular season.
- The Reds were 49-20 when allowing three runs or less.
- The Reds went 13-12 in September.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast