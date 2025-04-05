Postgame Takeaways: Reds End 35-Inning Scoreless Streak, Fall to Brewers 3-2
The Reds fell to the Brewers 3-2 on Friday night. It was their fourth straight loss. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Long Ball Hurts Martinez
Nick Martinez didn't seem to have his best stuff on Friday night, but he was limiting damage early. With the Reds down a run in the fifth and a man on second, Brice Turang hit a cutter over the center-field wall to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead.
Martinez went 4 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits. He walked two batters and struck out two.
Scoreless Inning Streak Ends
In the eighth, with the Reds' scoreless inning streak sitting at 35, Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a sacrifice fly that just missed leaving the yard to get the Reds on the board. Jeimer Candelario followed with an RBI double to get the Reds within one.
Jake Fraley grounded out to end the eighth-inning rally.
Bullpen Continues to Impress
The Cincinnati bullpen continues to impress. After Martinez left in the fifth, Graham Ashcraft, Taylor Rogers, Brent Suter, and Tony Santillan combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
News and Notes
- The Brewers have won each of the last 10 series against the Reds.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 0 for his last 17. He was 0-3 on Friday night, but had four hard-hit balls.
- Matt McLain was scratched before the game with hamstring tightness, but pinch hit in the ninth inning.
- The Reds are 1-4 in one-run games this season.
- The Reds are 0-5 when trailing after six innings.
- The Reds have scored three or fewer runs in six of their eight games this season.
- Spnecer Steer went 0-3 and is batting .049 this season.
Up Next
The Reds face the Brewers on Saturday at 7:10 ET. Brady Singer will get the start on the mound.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast