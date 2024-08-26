Should the Cincinnati Reds Call Up Top Pitching Prospect Rhett Lowder?
The entire Cincinnati Reds starting rotation is practically on the injured list right now. Is it time to call up top prospect Rhett Lowder to pitch at some point during the Oakland A’s series?
Lowder, 22, could be called up to pitch for the Reds on Wednesday. The Reds have not yet announced their starting rotation according to MLB.com. David Bell said after Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates that they will take the off day on Monday to plan out the pitching staff for the week as they have seven games in six days.
The Milwaukee Brewers series begins with a doubleheader on Friday which will stretch an already thin pitching staff for the Reds. In fact, the Reds do not have another off day until September 16, which follows a 10-game, four city road trip.
The Reds just used both Nick Martinez and Carson Spiers in the game on Sunday, so it is reasonable to conclude they will both be unavailable to start during the A's series.
Lowder was impressive in his Triple-A debut. He pitched six shutout innings against the Gwinnett Braves. He struck out seven while allowing only three hits. Most of his swings and misses came from a fastball, slider combo.
He has shown good command this year with just 24 walks in 108 2/3 innings pitched. Lowder began the season in High-A Dayton and made it to Triple-A Louisville last week.
