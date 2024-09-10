Three Big Things From Cincinnati Reds' Win Over Atlanta Braves
The Reds beat the Braves 1-0 on Monday night. Here are three big things from the win:
Dominant Pitching
Nick Martinez allowed three base runners, while Fernando Cruz and Alexis Diaz didn't allow anyone to get on base. The only other time Reds pitching allowed three base runners or less was on August 10 when they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0. The Reds had two pitchers in that game. Martinez also started that game and Tony Santillan also pitched.
When the Reds Limit Walks…
The win over Atlanta was Cincinnati’s 33rd game where they allowed one walk or less throughout the course of the game. In 2023 they only had 18 such performances. The Reds are 16-17 in games where they walk one batter or less.
Shutouts
This is just the sixth shutout of the year, and the second 1-0 shutout. The other came last Thursday against Houston. The Reds also had six shutout wins in 2023, but only one 1-0 win. That came against the Blue Jays on August 18th. In fact, you have to go back to 2014 for the last season the Reds had more than two 1-0 shutout wins in a season.
