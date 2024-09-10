Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Martinez Tosses Gem, Reds Beat Braves 1-0

The Reds are 6-2 in September.

Sep 9, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds (70-75) beat the Atlanta Braves (78-66) 1-0 on Monday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Martinez Dominates

Nick Martinez has been a fantastic off-season addition for this Reds' team. He had one of his best starts of the season on Monday night. The right-hander threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. He walked just one batter and struck out five.

Martinez lowered his season ERA to 3.46.

Fernando Cruz pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Alexis Diaz tossed a 1-2-3 scoreless ninth inning for his 27th save of the season.

France Continues to Hit

Coming into the game, since August 9, Ty France is hitting .330 with an OPS of .850.

He continued his hot hitting on Monday night, driving in the Reds' lone run of the game with a double to right field that scored TJ Friedl in the second inning.

France, Amed Rosario, and Jake Fraley all had two hits for the Reds.

Up Next

The Reds head to St. Louis on Tuesday to face the Cardinals at 7:45 ET.

News and Notes

  • The Reds are 51-20 when scoring first this season.
  • Jonathan India was out of the lineup after leaving the game on Sunday with elbow discomfort.
  • The Reds are 63-3 when leading after six innings.

