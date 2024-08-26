Inside The Reds

Watch: Analyzing a Rough Week for the Cincinnati Reds

We breakdown a tough week for the Reds on the latest episode of Queen City Reds!

Greg Kuffner

Aug 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) and catcher Tyler Stephenson (middle) and third base coach J.R. House (56) talk at third base during a Pittsburgh Pirates pitching change in the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On the latest episode of Queen City Reds we talk about the following:

- Joey Votto's retirement
- Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott injuries
- Rough week for the Reds
- Waiver Pick Ups?
- Rhett Lowder
- Cam Collier
- What I am watching the rest of the season

Watch the episode below and be sure to subscribe!

