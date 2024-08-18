Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Claim Former Los Angeles Dodgers Infielder Amed Rosario

James Rapien

Aug 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (9) is out at second as Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Amed Rosario (27) throws to first for a double play in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (9) is out at second as Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Amed Rosario (27) throws to first for a double play in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Amed Rosario is Cincinnati bound.

The veteran infielder was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week. It surprised many across the league that they parted ways with the 28-year-old just weeks after acquiring him at the trade deadline.

The Rays traded him to Los Angeles on July 29. He hit .273/.333/.364 with two RBI in 12 plate appearances for the Dodgers. Prior to that, he posted a .307/.331/.417 slash line with a .748 OPS, two home runs and 26 RBI in 76 games for the Rays.

This is a nice addition to the Reds' roster, especially at this stage of the season. Jon Heyman was the first to report the news.

