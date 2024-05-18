Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Fall to Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 on Friday Night

The Reds fall to 19-25 on the season.

Caleb Sisk

May 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani
May 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Dodgers 7-3 on Friday night. They fall to 19-26 on the season and are in last place in the National League Central.

The Reds gave up three home runs in this one as Mookie Betts hit a solo homer, Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run shot, and Jason Heyward hit a two-run shot.

The Reds also had two home runs themselves as Stuart Fairchild hit his third of the season and Tyler Stephenson hit his fifth of the season.

Cincinnati trailed 3-0, but clawed their way back into the game by scoring one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, respectively. The Dodgers answered with two runs in the seventh and two runs in the eighth inning to secure the win.

Fernando Cruz received the loss as he gave up two runs in the seventh inning. This is his fifth loss of the season.

The Reds and the Dodgers play again on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world. He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 