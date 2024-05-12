Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Fall to San Francisco Giants 5-1

The Reds fall to 17-22 on the season.

Caleb Sisk

May 11, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds second base Jonathan India (6) hits
May 11, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds second base Jonathan India (6) hits / Bob Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds lost to the San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Saturday.

Nick Lodolo gave up four runs on five hits in six innings, including a grand slam in the first inning.

Matt Chapman's grand slam gave the Giants the lead for good.

Elly De La Cruz hit his ninth home run of the season. The solo shot was the Reds' lone run.

Cincinnati falls to 17-22 on the season. They play the Giants in the series finale on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Caleb Sisk

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world. He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 