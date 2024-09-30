Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds' History in the Making: Elly De La Cruz Ends 2024 Season Strong

Elly De La Cruz ended the season with a bang on Sunday.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring during the tenth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Elly De La Cruz finished the season stong in Sunday's 3-0 win against the Cubs. He stole two bases, his 66th and 67th of the season.

De La Cruz became the second Cincinnati Reds player to lead Major League Baseball in steals. Bobby Tolan did it in 1970 with 57 stolen bases.

De La Cruz's Sunday performance wasn't his only standout achievement. He has now logged more innings at shortstop for the Reds in a single season than any player since Dave Concepción in 1974.

There's no denying the incredible season the 22-year-old put together in 2024. Hopefully the Reds can build around him this offseason.

