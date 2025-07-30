Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Linked to Another Difference Maker

Reds could add outfield help at the trade deadline

Jeff Carr

Jul 24, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Ramon Laureano (12) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Ramon Laureano (12) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds continue to be linked to Eugenio Suarez, but another player has entered the rumor mill.

According to Jon Heyman, the Reds have been negotiating for Suarez and also for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ramon Laureano. Suarez has been reported on, ad nauseam, for the last week but Laureano is new.

The Reds have needed another steady outfielder to go alongside TJ Friedl for a few years now. Laureano would be that guy. He is an elite glove and has had a resurgent year at the plate.

He has a slash line of .291/.356/.531 right now and is on the last year of his contract. He’s hit 15 home runs which is the most he’s clubbed since 2019. According to OPS+, Laureano is having his best year of his career at the plate.

Also of note, he was not in the Orioles starting lineup on Wednesday. Baltimore has an off day on Thursday.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Reportedly Targeting Intriguing Group of Players Ahead of Trade Deadline

Cincinnati Reds Considering Interesting Solution for Roster Upgrade at Trade Deadline

Cincinnati Reds Predicted to Make Major Splash at Trade Deadline

Cincinnati Reds Ace Struggles in Rehab Start With Triple-A Louisville

Reds May Pivot From Eugenio Suarez, Target Veteran Infielders at Trade Deadline

Cincinnati Reds Scouting American League East Team Ahead of Trade Deadline

Cincinnati Reds Trade Target Gets Positive Update After Leaving Game With Injury

Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Joins Elite Company Through First Six Starts of Career

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/News