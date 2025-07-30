Cincinnati Reds Linked to Another Difference Maker
The Cincinnati Reds continue to be linked to Eugenio Suarez, but another player has entered the rumor mill.
According to Jon Heyman, the Reds have been negotiating for Suarez and also for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ramon Laureano. Suarez has been reported on, ad nauseam, for the last week but Laureano is new.
The Reds have needed another steady outfielder to go alongside TJ Friedl for a few years now. Laureano would be that guy. He is an elite glove and has had a resurgent year at the plate.
He has a slash line of .291/.356/.531 right now and is on the last year of his contract. He’s hit 15 home runs which is the most he’s clubbed since 2019. According to OPS+, Laureano is having his best year of his career at the plate.
Also of note, he was not in the Orioles starting lineup on Wednesday. Baltimore has an off day on Thursday.
