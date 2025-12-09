Report: Reds Interested in Addressing Weakness With Trade for World Series Champion

The Cincinnati Reds need outfield help and could look to address the need via trade.

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the Reds are among teams with interest in trading for Houston Astros centerfielder Jake Meyers. The 29-year old has two years of team control left.

Meyers is coming off a season in which he posted a 103 OPS+ (3% above league average) with a slash line of .292/.354/.373. He also had nine Outs Above Average and five Defensive Runs Saved in 844 innings in centerfield.

In McTaggart’s article he said the Astros are looking for pitching and are ready to commit centerfield to a few prospects battling it out.

Meyers presents an interesting case. On the one hand, he had a nice season in 2025. On the other hand, he has been mostly a glove-first centerfielder. His career OPS+ is 90, or 10% below league average. The one statistic that is most consistent between his career and his performance last season is his .373 slugging percentage.

He is a right-handed hitting outfielder. The market is very thin when it comes to right-handed hitting outfielders. The Astros may be looking for a lot in return after a good season.

Houston is looking for starting pitching help according to the report.

"The Astros continue to dangle center fielder Jake Meyers in any trade talks to acquire controllable starting pitching," McTaggart wrote.

The Reds certainly have starting pitchers that they could dangle in a potential trade, but they value quality arms and have prioritized pitching in recent seasons. It's an intriuing option for a Reds team that needs to add outfield help this offseason.

