Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Named Finalist for Major MLB Honor

Well deserved!

Greg Kuffner

Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter (31) pitches during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter (31) pitches during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter was selected as a finalist for the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award.

The Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award is given every year to a Major League Baseball player "whose on-field performance and contributions to his community inspire others to higher levels of achievement."

It was created by the MLB Players' Association in 1997 and Mark McGwire was the first ever winner.

There are two other finalists, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks.

Suter appeared in 48 games for the Reds this season with a 4.52 ERA. He has a club option for the 2026 season.

The 36-year-old played high school baseball at Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He's known for his community service around the Cincinnati area.

“Here in Cincinnati, being a Red goes a long way in the community,” Suter told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard earlier this season. “You’re able to make a really strong impact and develop really good relationships with organizations and communities. People care. They love the Reds. They love Cincinnati. To be able to mesh those things together over and over again is a blessing beyond belief.”

The award will be given out on October 29.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster

Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News