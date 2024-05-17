Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Start Fast, Beat Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2

The Reds took the lead early and never looked back.

May 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA;
May 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA;
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 7-2 on Thursday night.

Cincinnati got started early when Will Benson hit a leadoff home run. Tyler Stephenson hit a RBI single later in the first inning to give the Reds a 2-0 lead.

They ultimately built a 7-0 lead, thanks to Elly De La Cruz. He finished 4-4 with three runs scored and four stolen bases. He also walked once.

Stephenson continues to stay hot, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBI. The Dodgers didn't score until the ninth inning and Cincinnati cruised to victory.

Nick Martinez picked up his first win of the season. The Reds improve to 19-25 on the year.

Cincinnati plays Los Angeles again on Friday night at 10:10 p.m. ET.

