Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder Continues Comeback with Second Arizona Fall League Start

Lowder started on Saturday.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) walks off the field during a pitching change in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) walks off the field during a pitching change in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder made his second start in the Arizona Fall League over the weekend.

The right-hander gave up one run on two hits in two innings of work. He struck out two batters, did not walk a batter, and threw 20 of his 32 pitches for strikes. His ERA is at 2.25 through two starts in Arizona.

Lowder missed the entire 2025 season due to a forearm injury followed by an oblique injury he suffered on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville.

The 23-year-old wasn't the only Red in action over the weekend.

Cam Collier went 0-3 with a walk on Saturday. He is hitting .320 with an OPS of 1.020.

Alfredo Duno went 1-2 with a walk. He is hitting .235 with an OPS of .626.

Leo Balcazar went 1-3 with an RBI. He was also in the lineup on Sunday and went 1-5. Balcazar is hitting .353 with an OPS of .817.

Trevor Kuncl gave one run on three hits in 1/3 of an inning. His ERA is now at 6.75 in the AFL.

The Javelinas lost both games over the weekend to fall to 5-5 on the season.

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

