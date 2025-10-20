Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder Continues Comeback with Second Arizona Fall League Start
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder made his second start in the Arizona Fall League over the weekend.
The right-hander gave up one run on two hits in two innings of work. He struck out two batters, did not walk a batter, and threw 20 of his 32 pitches for strikes. His ERA is at 2.25 through two starts in Arizona.
Lowder missed the entire 2025 season due to a forearm injury followed by an oblique injury he suffered on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville.
The 23-year-old wasn't the only Red in action over the weekend.
Cam Collier went 0-3 with a walk on Saturday. He is hitting .320 with an OPS of 1.020.
Alfredo Duno went 1-2 with a walk. He is hitting .235 with an OPS of .626.
Leo Balcazar went 1-3 with an RBI. He was also in the lineup on Sunday and went 1-5. Balcazar is hitting .353 with an OPS of .817.
Trevor Kuncl gave one run on three hits in 1/3 of an inning. His ERA is now at 6.75 in the AFL.
The Javelinas lost both games over the weekend to fall to 5-5 on the season.
