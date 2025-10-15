Inside The Reds

Two Cincinnati Reds Infielders Named Finalists for Prestigious Gold Glove Award

Both players had fantastic seasons defensively.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds third baseman third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes plays a ground ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Enrique Hernandez (8) in the second inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds infielders Spencer Steer and Ke'Bryan Hayes were both named finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Hayes, whom the Reds acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the MLB trade deadline, was third in all of Major League Baseball with 21 Outs Above Average. He trailed just Bobby Witt Jr. and Pete Crow-Armstrong, who both had 24.

Hayes won a Gold Glove with the Pirates in 2023.

Steer finished sixth among all Major League first basemen with six Outs Above Average. This is the first time that Steer has been named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award in his career.

He was second on the team with 21 home runs.

Steer and Hayes both contributed down the stretch to lead the Reds to the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013. Both players are under contract for next season and expect to be back, barring a trade.

You can see the team's announcement below:

