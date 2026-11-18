A potential lockout is just a couple of weeks away. Teams have started to make trades and sign players in free agency. Meanwhile, the Reds are apparently still working through their budget for the 2027 season.

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden appeared on Foul Territory and delivered harsh criticism to Cincinnati's ownership.

"There are a lot of things they're doing that I don't quite understand," Bowden said. "I don't know what the plan is. Scott Boras was quite critical of them publicly when he said they operate like they did 20 years ago.' I am not going to comment on that either way outside to say I am not sure I understand their actions."

"They need pitching as badly as any team in baseball. They need outfield offense as bad as anyone in baseball. They never want to seem to want to trade their star players in their prime years. They usually like to wait until it is too late and get nothing for them. And then they trade away prospects for Gavin Lux. Mike Sirota is an example of an outfielder they dealt to the Dodgers who is now a legitimate future All-Star-caliber outfielder that they gave up for Lux. I am not sure what they're doing recently."

Those are some pretty strong comments from the former Reds GM. Bowden certainly didn't hold back, and it's hard to argue with much of his criticism. The Reds haven't won a postseason series since 1995. That alone tells you plenty. They were in last place at the trade deadline and still refused to sell. It's decisions like that, along with the Gavin Lux trade, that make you question whether ownership and the front office really know what they're doing.

Bowden Mostly Blamed Ownership

Team owner Bob Castellini sits in the front row during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bowden put most of the blame on the ownership group.

"I will say this. The front office there has been hamstrung. They either aren't given budgets, don't know how much they have to work with. And then a lot of times they're told they can't trade popular players because the owner won't let them. It's a very confusing time in the Queen City."

Regardless of who is at fault, the Reds have shown very little urgency this offseason for a team coming off a 75-win season. Reds fans deserve a winner, but right now, it's hard to find much optimism within the fanbase that things are going to change anytime soon.

You can watch Bowden's interview on Foul Territory here.