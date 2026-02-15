CINCINNATI -- Back in early to mid-December, there was hope the Reds could maybe, just maybe, sign Kyle Schwarber. Think about what could have been had they been able to pull that off. This city would have been in a frenzy. It would have been a homecoming that we haven't seen since Ken Griffey Jr. returned to Cincinnati in 2000.

How close was Schwarber to actually signing with Cincinnati? Well, closer than you may think.

Harper's Expectations

Sep 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts with infielder Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper thought Schwarber was going to sign with the Reds.

“I thought Kyle was going to go to Cincinnati to tell you the truth," Harper said on Sunday. "I thought it was a done deal going to Cincinnati just because being at home and things like that. Obviously I didn't know. We kind of messed with him the whole time about him going back home and playing in front of his fan base."

Ultimately, Schwarber signed a five-year, $150 million contract with the Phillies. The Reds were in the mix, but didn't get it done.

Hearing this from a player of Harper's caliber is kind of wild. The Reds may have actually been closer to signing Schwarber than was perceived at the time. Imagine how that would have changed the outlook for both the Reds and Phillies, respectively.

The Reds went on to sign Eugenio Suarez in free agency. He had 49 home runs and 118 RBI last year. Schwarber finished with 56 home runs and 132 RBI.

The Reds are less than a week away from their first Spring Training game, a Saturday afternoon split squad game at the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland's Spring Training complex is also in Goodyear, Arizona.

Check out the clip of Harper below:

Bryce Harper told me he thought Kyle Schwarber was going to sign with the Reds.



“I thought Kyle was going to go to Cincinnati to tell you the truth.”



Harper says he is very happy to have Schwarber and JT back with the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/RRHqOF5DHB — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) February 15, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:







How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Cincinnati Reds OnSI Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast: Locked On Reds

Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Instagram